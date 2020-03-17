Dry Fly Distilling to start producing sanitizer spray

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry Fly Distilling has received federal approval to start producing sanitizer spray.

They made the announcement on Facebook, explaining that the Tax and Trade Bureau and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized the production.

Dry Fly says they will provide the sanitizer for free, once they get the proper packaging.

Details are still forthcoming, but Dry Fly says they are happy to help.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.