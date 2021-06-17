Dry Fly Distilling to open new downtown facility on June 30

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry Fly Distilling will open its new bottle shop and tasting room in conjunction with the state’s reopening on June 30.

The local distillery was founded in 2007 and has spent the last several years on E. Trent Ave near Gonzaga. Its new home is centrally located in downtown Spokane in the old Spokesman Review press building along Riverside.

The new space will not only be home to the distillery’s tasting room, but also its production facility and offices.

Whiskey and gin drinkers are invited to go have a drink and watch the production side of the building come together.

Dry Fly will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m.

