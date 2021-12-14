Dry and mild today, then we dip Wednesday – Mark
Happy Tuesday!
We’re expecting a mild and cloudy day today with some possible light flurries later today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Cloudy and mild today
- Snow is on the way Wednesday night
- A cloudy and cold Friday is expected
- A storm is coming this weekend
Today’s highs are about average for this time of year with mid-30s across the region.
Clouds and some patchy morning fog is expected today with late afternoon or evening snow showers possible.
A cloudy Wednesday is on tap with evening snow into Thursday. The morning commute could see an inch or two possible.
Friday will be dry with 2-6 inches of snow Saturday.
