Dry and mild today, then we dip Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

We’re expecting a mild and cloudy day today with some possible light flurries later today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Cloudy and mild today

Snow is on the way Wednesday night

A cloudy and cold Friday is expected

A storm is coming this weekend

Today’s highs are about average for this time of year with mid-30s across the region.

Clouds and some patchy morning fog is expected today with late afternoon or evening snow showers possible.

A cloudy Wednesday is on tap with evening snow into Thursday. The morning commute could see an inch or two possible.

Friday will be dry with 2-6 inches of snow Saturday.