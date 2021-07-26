Drought conditions cancel fireworks at Spokane Indians games

by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash. — Postgame fireworks for the Spokane Indians games on Friday and Saturday are being called off due to drought conditions in the Inland Northwest.

The postgame fireworks show scheduled for this Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st have been canceled due to exceptional drought conditions across the Inland Northwest. https://t.co/bXWPpdRhqR — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) July 26, 2021

Both games will still give fans the opportunity to win $10,000 as part of the Grand Slam Weekend. One fan will win the money if a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam in either game on Friday or Saturday.

The Indians start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 27. They will host the Vancouver Canadians for six games followed by the Everett AquaSox for another six games.

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Indians games pushed back due to heat

