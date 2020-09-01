Driving schools forced to switch gears to stay open during pandemic

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many schools are switching to hybrid or online learning for the foreseeable future. Driving schools are no different.

“We’ve really had to kind of adapt with this,” said Aj Seitz, Owner of 911 Driving School.

That’s the motto for many businesses just trying to get by during this pandemic.

“It’s been a pretty big hit to the economy,” Seitz said.

It’s a hit Seitz has experienced first hand.

“We started to see businesses fail and then it started getting a little nerve wracking because at that point it was like, why are we still closed?,” he said.

Although COVID-19 had forced them off the road, Seitz says they’ve been able to provide online classes for students.

“The instructors were teaching them from their houses and just online on Zoom,” Seitz said.

Restrictions have no started to loosen up.

“It’s really been a case by case basis. That’s probably been one of the biggest things that’s changed,” said Seitz.

Students who have trouble learning online may be able to attend class in person, but with a few restrictions.

“Normally our classroom will seat 50 in a class and we usually cap it at 45 so our classroom is packed full, where as now we only allow 10,” said Seitz.

Behind-the-wheel tests are also back up and running. However, you won’t be able to get in whenever you want.

“Before when the kids were all here, they could do drives right before and after their classes. Now they can’t do that,” Seitz said.

Not only will students have to schedule their drives ahead of time, they’ll also need to mask up while behind the wheel.

“They are state mandates. If we’re as a business going to be open we have to abide by them,” said Seitz.

Seitz says although it’s been frustrating at times, he’s determined to get through this. Even if that means switching gears.

“It’s not as easy, but we are making it work,” he said.

