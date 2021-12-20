Driving or flying to your holiday destination? Here’s how to check travel conditions

by Erin Robinson

Whether you’re taking to the roads or to the sky, it’s important you get to your holiday destination safely.

Travel conditions can change at a moment’s notice, so check what’s going on before you leave the house.

Here is how to track the latest:

Road Conditions

Washington

Snoqualmie Pass: The latest conditions on Snoqualmie Pass can be found here.

Updates are also available in the Twitter timeline below:

Blewett Pass: The latest road conditions for Blewett Pass can be found here.

Stevens Pass: The latest road conditions for Stevens Pass can be found here.

Traveling on other Washington mountain passes? Click here for the latest updates.

Idaho

Fourth of July Pass: Check conditions on Fourth of July Pass here.

Lookout Pass: Get the latest on conditions for Lookout Pass, as well as a live look at roads, here.

Traveling elsewhere in Idaho? Click here for live updates from the Idaho Transportation Department

Flight Information

Flying out of the Spokane International Airport?

Click here for flight arrival and departure information.

If you are traveling through SeaTac Airport, click here to check the status of your flight.

