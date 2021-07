Drivers stuck in 10-mile backups on I-90 due to paving work

by Connor Sarles

Andrew Hayward // Flickr

SPRAGUE, Wash. — Drivers are stuck in eight to ten miles of backups on I-90 due to paving work near the town of Sprague.

Crews have closed a westbound lane while they wait for newly-poured asphalt to cool. They are using a water truck to hose down the road in an effort to get it reopened sooner.

A heads up to travelers of westbound I-90. Drivers are experiencing 8-10 miles of backups due to paving on I-90 west of Sprague. The lane remains closed to allow the asphalt to cool. Expect significant delays if you plan to travel westbound I-90 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cVXxpdnE0R — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 25, 2021

