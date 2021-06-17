Drivers seriously injured in crash north of Spokane, one charged with vehicular assault

Connor Sarles







SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash north of Spokane, which deputies say was caused by a driver under the influence.

WSP says the crash happened at State Route 2 and Lane Park Road, around four miles north of Spokane.

One car appears to be T-boned and pushed off-road, and the front of the other car is completely crumpled. Authorities say there were serious injuries in the crash, and the driver responsible has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Reckless driving and driving under the influence are cited as primary causes of the crash.

The road is closed while authorities investigate and clean up. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

