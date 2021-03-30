Driver strikes, kills wolf on Highway 395 near Kettle Falls

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A driver struck and killed a wolf on Highway 395 at Autoview Rd near Kettle Falls on Saturday.

A wildlife specialist for Stevens and Ferry Counties responded with a deputy and confirmed it was a grey, adult, male wolf with no collar.

It is not known which pack the wolf belonged to, but Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke said there have been occasional wolf sightings in the area over the years.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife helped remove the wolf from the highway and plans to conduct further biological examination on the animal.

