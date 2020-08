Driver killed in single-car crash on Aubrey L White Parkway

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died in a single-car crash on Aubrey L White Parkway Friday morning.

According to police, the collision happened south of the park entrance.

Authorities did not say what caused the crash and have not yet identified the victim.

