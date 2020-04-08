Driver killed in rollover crash near Athol

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 95, north of Athol, Tuesday night.

According to police, a car was traveling northbound when it failed to make a left turn. The vehicle entered the northbound ditch and turned sideways, striking a telephone pole. The car then started to roll.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The northbound lane of the highway was blocked for about three hours at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials have not released the driver’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

