Driver killed in crash near Airway Heights

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Westbound lanes of State Route 2 near Airway Heights are currently blocked while Washington State Patrol troopers respond to a fatal crash.

A driver was turning out of a business near mile post 277 when they failed to yield and were struck by an oncoming large truck, traveling westbound, according to WSP.

Traffic is currently being diverted through the center lane. Both westbound lanes will remain blocked while troopers investigate.

WB Traffic diverted to center turn lane. Please watch for our troopers working this incident. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/88e6TlszDg — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 11, 2020

