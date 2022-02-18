Driver injured in rollover crash in Northwest Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver was injured in a rollover crash in Northwest Spokane Friday morning.

Spokane Police said the driver of a Toyota was speeding on Queen Ave when they ran through a stop sign and hit a truck on Alberta St.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck and their young passenger were not hurt.

Police said drugs and/or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

SPD believes the driver of the Toyota was potentially involved in a previous hit and run incident on Wellesley and Bell.

https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV/status/1494711144195313666

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.