Driver injured in rollover crash in Northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver was injured in a rollover crash in Northwest Spokane Friday morning.
Spokane Police said the driver of a Toyota was speeding on Queen Ave when they ran through a stop sign and hit a truck on Alberta St.
The driver of the Toyota was extricated and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck and their young passenger were not hurt.
Police said drugs and/or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
SPD believes the driver of the Toyota was potentially involved in a previous hit and run incident on Wellesley and Bell.
