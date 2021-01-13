Driver goes over embankment, killed on Highway 97 near Beauty Bay Rd

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

A driver was killed when they went over an embankment on Highway 97 near Beauty Bay Road Wednesday.

Idaho State Police said they are not sure what cause the crash and are unsure if it was related to Wednesday’s windstorm, but did say they are dealing with downed trees and powerlines across the region.

This is a developing story.

