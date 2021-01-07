Driver crashes while trying to pass WSDOT plow on I-90 near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crashed into a plow on I-90 west of Spokane early Thursday morning.
The plow belongs to the Washington State Department of Transportation and was putting down de-icer on the freeway at the time.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver tried to pass the plow and lost control because of icy conditions. Fortunately, no one was injured.
WSDOT continually asks the public to provide extra space to plows, for the safety of their drivers, but also others using the freeways. This is the second time a WSDOT vehicle has been hit in the past month. In mid-December, a tow plow was struck by a semi.
RELATED: Semi strikes WSDOT’s tow plow, driver flees the scene