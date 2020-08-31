Driver crashes through East Spokane home, arrested for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who was drinking and driving crashed through a bedroom at E. 6th and Florida early Monday morning.

According to Spokane Police, two people were sleeping in that bedroom at the time of the crash.

At the scene, police arrested 29-year-old Michael Johnson-Moehrke for DUI and reckless driving on a suspended license.

The people in the house suffered minor injuries in the crash. However, the house suffered several thousands of dollars in damage.