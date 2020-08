Driver crashes into power pole near Nevada and Lincoln, taken to hospital

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Friday morning at North Nevada and East Lincoln.

Around 3 a.m, the driver was headed northbound on Nevada St and hit a power pole.

Officers at the scene told 4 News Now that the driver was treated at the scene, then taken to the hospital.

