ISP: Driver crashes into Coeur d’Alene Planet Fitness, gets cited for DUI

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: ISP

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A driver was cited for crashing his truck and trailer into the front of the Coeur d’Alene Planet Fitness on Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said the man was cited for driving under the influence and has been released.

Follow-up: The driver from this crash was cited & released for DUI, the 2nd DUI our Troopers have come across this afternoon in Coeur d'Alene. Please don't drink & drive. (On the bright side: no injuries, and he used the correct entrance door). pic.twitter.com/sAGMM2LPeo — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) April 9, 2020

ISP said no one was injured in the crash.

