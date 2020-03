Driver crashes car into Spokane Valley home, University Road blocked

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A driver crashed their vehicle into a Spokane Valley house and hit a car parked in the driveway Tuesday.

The driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Avista is on scene working on power lines. Northbound University Road is closed.

You can see the truck that drove thru the yard and hit the car in the driveway #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/e22iGnbhcx — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) March 17, 2020

This is a developing story.

