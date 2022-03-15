Driver arrested for DUI, no interlock device after rolling his car

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver was arrested for being under the influence and not having a required ignition interlock device Friday night.

The crash happened on N Wood Road and W Charles Road around 8:20 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 46-year-old Benjamin Valdez, who police say appeared to be high or intoxicated.

Police said Valdez rolled his car, and a witness said he exited the car from the driver’s side door after the wreck.

Deputies said Valdez had watery eyes, slurred speech, and his breath smelled like alcohol when they contacted him. He told officers he was the only one in the vehicle and admitted to drinking a beer, but refused to take field sobriety tests.

Officers arrested Valdez for DUI. Deputies later found he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed to drive, but did not have one installed in the crashed car.

Valdez was booked into Spokane County Jail for DUI and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. His bond was set at $2,500, which he posted and was released on March 13.

READ: Two deputies shot near Spanaway, police investigating

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.