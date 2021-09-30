Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian gives him CPR until first responders arrive

WEST PLAINS, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Deputies say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night on West Westbow Boulevard and South Spotted Road.

A man driving a Subaru hit another man who was walking in the road, according to deputies. Investigators say they found the Subaru driver giving the man he hit CPR.

The driver told deputies he was driving down Westbow when he noticed a tow truck with its lights on parked on the side of the road. He said he also saw an SUV parked behind the tow truck as he was heading up the road.

The driver told investigators that’s when a man walked out in front of his car. He said he didn’t have time to react before crashing into him. Deputies say the man who was hit had been in a single-car crash earlier and had called a tow truck for help.

Deputies say the driver of the Subaru pulled over right after the crash to check on the other man and started giving him CPR until first responders got there.

Investigators say the driver cooperated with them and agreed to be evaluated for impairment by a drug recognition expert. The evaluation showed that the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence. The driver also agreed to voluntarily give a blood sample for more testing.

The names of the driver and the person hit and killed have not been released at this time. The driver is not facing any charges at this time.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

