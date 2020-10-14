Drive-thru vaccination clinics continue as flu season approaches, students start in-person learning

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — With flu season approaching and more kids going to school in-person, the Spokane Regional Health District says it’s important that you keep your child up to date on their vaccinations.

And the Health District’s weekly drive-thru vaccination clinics are one way to take care of it.

Each week, Spokane Regional Health is continuing to do these clinics at Mead High School and Rogers High School. SRHD says the data on COVID cases can change and students could return to class earlier than expected, as some already have. That’s why you shouldn’t wait on getting them their necessary vaccinations. At the same drive-thru clinic, adults can get a flu shot.

But they are prioritizing those who are underinsured or uninsured. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Spokane Regional Health District advises people to get a flu shot. They’re also dispelling the myth that the flu shot makes you sick when you get it. At a time when there is no COVID-19 vaccine, the Health District stresses that children and adults get vaccines for illnesses that are preventable.

The drive-thru clinics are each Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at either Mead High School or Rogers High School.

Because of Tuesday’s weather, the clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 14. You need only bring a copy of your child’s shot records — whether it’s from a health provider or another state’s department of health. At the clinic, a greeter will ask you about any COVID-19 symptoms and your child will get a health screening depending on what vaccine they need to get. To reserve a time at the drive-thru clinic, see the SRHD website here.

