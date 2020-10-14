Drive-thru vaccination clinics continue as flu season approaches, students start in-person learning

SPOKANE, Wash. — With flu season approaching and more kids going to school in-person, the Spokane Regional Health District says it’s important that you keep your child up to date on their vaccinations.

And the Health District’s weekly drive-thru vaccination clinics are one way to take care of it.

The drive-thru clinics are each Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at either Mead High School or Rogers High School.

