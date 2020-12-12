Drive-thru light display opens at Manito Park

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.– Add Manito Park to your list the next time your family goes for a drive to look at holiday lights. The annual holiday display that’s usually inside of the Gaiser Conservatory transitioned into a new format this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Friends of Manito create a light display every December, thanks to donations from the community. This year, the tradition continues. The group’s president, Kelly Brown, was especially glad to be able to spread holiday cheer during such a tough year.

“My favorite part of this is just that we get to have this. A month ago, we didn’t know if we’d be able to have this and it’s just so exciting that there is one event in Spokane that hasn’t been canceled,” Brown said.

Visitors should line up along 25th Avenue, then turn north along Tekoa or Manito Boulevard. There will be signs and volunteers to guide the way. The route of lights takes visitors past the Ferris Perennial Gardens, under and then over the historic bridge and past the rose garden. Then people can exit onto 21st Avenue. See the map HERE.

This is free to visit. It runs every day through December 20th from 4:30 – 9:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. You can also visit from 4:30 – 8:30 PM Sunday through Thursday.

TODAY IS THE DAY! Stay cozy in your car while you drive through a festive light display in Manito Park. I'll have a first look tonight on #4NewsNow at 5 & 6.https://t.co/kR7M261lWG — Ariana Lake (@ariana_lake) December 11, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.