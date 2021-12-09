Drive-thru holiday lights return to Manito Park Friday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pack the family in the car and head to Manito Park this weekend because the Enchanted Garden is back again.

The drive-thru light show is an event that started in 2020. For decades, the lights lit up Manito’s Gaiser Conservatory, but the show was moved outdoors to allow for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights are hung through a half-mile inside the historic park.

If you would like to take your family, you can enter on 25th Ave from Grand and Bernard Streets.

The drive-thru event will be held each night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. between December 10 and 16. A walk-thru event will be held from December 17 to 19 between the hours of 6:30-8:30 p.m.

