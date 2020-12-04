Drive-thru holiday light show to be held at Manito Park starting December 11

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Friends of Manito PC: Friends of Manito

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pandemic protocols may have canceled the annual light display in the Gaiser Conservatory, but the Friends of Manito and Spokane Parks and Recreation have teamed up for a socially-distant drive-thru light show.

The new Enchanted Gardens Drive-Thru Holiday Lights at Manito will transform a decades-long tradition into a COVID-friendly experience.

“For the past 20 years, The Friends of Manito and the Manito Park staff have created a holiday lights tradition,” said Kelly Brown, president of The Friends of Manito. “In a year so challenging, we are thrilled to keep the tradition alive and provide some light and cheer to the community in a new and fun way. Going for a holiday drive to admire neighborhoods adorned with light is a holiday tradition special to so many, and it warms our hearts to light up the jewel of our city this holiday season.”

Those looking to experience the holiday lights will drive through a half-mile show. A map of the route will be available a few days ahead of the event, which will run December 11 to 20. The displays will be available from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

“It takes dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, thoughtful plans, a great Parks & Recreation team, and a true community spirit to make these activities happen — and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “Much like our 4th of July drive-in fireworks shows with partners and sponsors, our goal is to brighten spirits and offer a safe celebration where people can feel the community spirit together.”

RELATED: Here’s where to see holiday lights in the Inland Northwest

READ: Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID-friendly holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.