Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to reopen Thursday in Barn A at Spokane Fairgrounds

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set to reopen on Thursday, according to Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District.

The testing clinic will continue to be at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds, but in Barn A, which will be less affected by inclement weather.

Wind, rain and snow has forced the current testing site to close for the past few days.

The testing clinic is operated by the SRHD and helps ease pressure on local hospitals and doctor’s offices.

The new site is set to open Thursday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic opens at Spokane County Fairgrounds

RELATED: Fifth COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.