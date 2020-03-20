Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic opens at Spokane County Fairgrounds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, operated by the Spokane Regional Health District, is now open at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

The clinic helps patients displaying symptoms who have been referred by a healthcare provider. The clinic does not accept patients who do not have a referral.

SRHD said the testing site is testing up to 280 cars per day, with a max limit of two people per car. The facility is part of an effort to ease pressure on local hospitals and doctor’s office.

Patients using the drive-thru are asked a series of questions and are swabbed in the nostril. Health care providers said they do not know exactly how long it will take for results to be confirmed.

The clinic is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

