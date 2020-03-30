Drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic to close early for windy conditions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-thru coronavirus screening site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds will close early Tuesday.
According to Providence, the site will close in anticipation of high winds. The clinic will remain open until 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Individuals seeking to be screened are encouraged to visit the Fairgrounds as soon as possible.
