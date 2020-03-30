Drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic to close early for windy conditions

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-thru coronavirus screening site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds will close early Tuesday.

According to Providence, the site will close in anticipation of high winds. The clinic will remain open until 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The drive-thru #COVID19 screening site will be closing early today in anticipation of high winds. We will monitor the weather and try to stay open until 2 pm, weather permitting. Those desiring to be screened are encouraged to come soon. pic.twitter.com/hxtZCgH5To — Providence Eastern WA (@providence_phc) March 30, 2020

Individuals seeking to be screened are encouraged to visit the Fairgrounds as soon as possible.

