Drive-in movies coming to Spokane Valley later this summer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drive-in movies are coming to Spokane Valley!
You can join in on the summer fun at Valley Mission Park later this month.
There will be two movies available; Karate Kid will play on July 23 at sunset and Cars will be featured two weeks later on August 6.
Parking will be available 90 minutes before sunset. A $5 per vehicle fee is required to attend, and you must pre-register because parking is limited.
For more information, click here.
RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer
READ: U of I kicks off ‘Summer Cinema’ series, hosting movie nights all summer long
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.