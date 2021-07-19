Drive-in movies coming to Spokane Valley later this summer

by Rylee Fitzgerald

Petr David Josek Fans watch the Czech first division soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Sparta Praha at a drive-in movie theater in Pilsen, Czech Republic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The match is being played live where fans can watch it on the screen at the drive in theater due to the highly contagious coronavirus. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drive-in movies are coming to Spokane Valley!

You can join in on the summer fun at Valley Mission Park later this month.

There will be two movies available; Karate Kid will play on July 23 at sunset and Cars will be featured two weeks later on August 6.

Parking will be available 90 minutes before sunset. A $5 per vehicle fee is required to attend, and you must pre-register because parking is limited.

