Drew Timme named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Gonzaga men’s basketball’s Drew Timme was named the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year on Saturday.
The award is named after Class of 2020 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, and honors the top power forward in Division 1 men’s basketball.
This year’s five finalists included Timme, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Pittsburg’s Justin Champagnie, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Timme was also named Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, NABC and USBW. He was also a First Team All-West Coast Conference selection and was named the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.
He is first in the conference in scoring at 19.3 points per game, at a league-leading 65.0 percent from the field, which is fourth in the country.
RELATED: Gonzaga senior Kispert named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.