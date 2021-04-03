Drew Timme named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

Darron Cummings Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, right, celebrates in front of Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, after making a basket during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Gonzaga men’s basketball’s Drew Timme was named the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year on Saturday.

The award is named after Class of 2020 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, and honors the top power forward in Division 1 men’s basketball.

This year’s five finalists included Timme, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Pittsburg’s Justin Champagnie, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Timme was also named Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, NABC and USBW. He was also a First Team All-West Coast Conference selection and was named the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.

He is first in the conference in scoring at 19.3 points per game, at a league-leading 65.0 percent from the field, which is fourth in the country.

