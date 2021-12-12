Dress like Santa and get a discounted lift ticket to Lookout Pass

by Erin Robinson

Lookout Pass

MULLAN, Idaho – An annual tradition will return to Lookout Pass on December 22.

Skiers and snowboarders who dress like Santa will be able to purchase a lift ticket for just $20. But, it gets better.

All profits collected will be donated to purchase Christmas toys for children in need throughout the Silver Valley.

Get the latest on mountain conditions here.

READ: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

RELATED: ‘A blessing in disguise’: Community outcry over Christmas tree brings small town together

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.