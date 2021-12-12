Dress like Santa and get a discounted lift ticket to Lookout Pass

MULLAN, Idaho – An annual tradition will return to Lookout Pass on December 22. 

Skiers and snowboarders who dress like Santa will be able to purchase a lift ticket for just $20. But, it gets better. 

All profits collected will be donated to purchase Christmas toys for children in need throughout the Silver Valley. 

