Dreamy weather: circumhorizon arcs and a sunny and warm start to the weekend! -Kris

After a sunny start to the day on Thursday, afternoon high clouds provided just the right angle for a circumhorizon arc! A circumhorizon arc is extremely rare (although we’ve had a few occurrences this summer!) It only forms when rays from a summer, high-angle sun is refracted through a perfectly aligned cluster of ice crystals in high clouds.Here are a few viewer photos from today:

Meanwhile, a weak cold front is bringing more clouds and a few light sprinkles over the region this evening. Those clouds will be clearing out overnight, and the sunshine will return for Friday. Expect blue skies all day Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Heaven, right?

We’ll keep the sunshine for Saturday, but a southwesterly flow will bring even warmer air to the region. It could even be the warmest day of the season so far, with highs approaching the 90s in Spokane.

However, the hot weather will not stick around long at all. A stronger, but dry, cold front will move through the region Saturday night, picking up our winds and dropping temperatures back into the 70s for Sunday. Cooler than average conditions and occasional mountain showers will continue through next week.