DreamWorks Animation to hold exhibition at the MAC starting Sunday

by Will Wixey

Credit: DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Te Papa, New Zealand, 2015. Image by Kate Whitley

SPOKANE, Wash. — DreamWorks Animation is inviting the Inland Northwest to celebrate its 25 years of making animated films.

The exhibition, named Journey from Sketch to Screen, will showcase material from the world’s favorite animated movies. It will include never-seen-before footage from DreamWorks classics like Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more.

The event is divided into four key areas: character, story, world and the drawing-room. The first three areas cover the creative journey from idea to finished product, and the drawing-room gives visitors the opportunity to interact with exclusive DreamWorks animation software. Spokane is also the first city to get this large-scale, behind-the-scenes exhibition in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring this remarkable DreamWorks Animation exhibition to the United States for the first time! We look forward to attracting visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada to Spokane for this exhibit because it’s perfect for families and fans, students, art lovers and creatives alike,” said Wes Jessup, Executive Director of the MAC.

The exhibition runs from March 27 through September 11. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and college students, $15 for children 6-17, and children five and under are free.

