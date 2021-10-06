DreamWorks animation exhibit to make first U.S. stop at Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will be the first-ever U.S. city to present a DreamWorks exhibit featuring never-seen-before material from some of your favorite animated movies.

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture will host “DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition Journey from Sketch to Screen” in 2022.

The exhibit features more than 400 items like concept drawings, storyboards, models, masks, photographs and other original artwork from animated classics like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.

Guests will be able to visit the “Drawing Room” and create their own hand-drawn animated movie sequences. They can then be brought to life using software developed by DreamWorks.

“We are thrilled to bring DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition to the United States for the first time. It’s an honor for the MAC to offer this in-depth look at DreamWorks’ visionary approach to animation,” said Wes Jessup, executive director of the MAC. “We look forward to attracting visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada to Spokane for this exhibition that’s perfect for families and fans, students, art lovers and creatives alike.”

The exhibit arrives in Spokane on March 19 and will be on display through September 5.

