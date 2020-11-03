Dr. Lutz says he was fired, has no idea who is acting as health officer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Lutz issued a statement regarding his termination from the Spokane Regional Health District, saying they gave “inaccurate and misleading” information.

Dr. Lutz was asked to step down last week by SRHD’s administrative officer, Amelia Clark. The sudden decision led to significant backlash from the community, with demonstrators gathering outside the SRHD building to protest and several organizations and local leaders denouncing the move.

Statement just released from Spokane's health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz -"To be clear, Amelia Clark fired me last Thursday. She told me in a meeting late Thursday afternoon that I was terminated “effective immediately,” requested my SRHD identification, keys…" — Aaron Luna (@aaronkxly) November 3, 2020

The full statement reads as follows:

“I understand from media reports that a SRHD Board meeting will be scheduled to address the status of my employment, although I have not been personally advised of such. I intended to await that meeting before commenting further, as I wanted to address the issues directly with the Board. However, recent statements from the SRHD contained inaccurate and misleading information concerning my separation from employment that need to be clarified. To be clear, Amelia Clark fired me last Thursday. She told me in a meeting late Thursday afternoon that I was terminated ‘effective immediately,’ requested my SRHD identification, keys, cell phone and laptop, and told me I could contact HR to retrieve my personal items. She also provided me with a written severance offer, stating that I had until the next day (Friday) at 4:00 p.m. to resign and sign the agreement. The offer of severance required me to waive my claims against the SRHD in exchange for 3-months pay, and a confidentiality agreement preventing me from disclosing the settlement terms. I refused to accept SRHD’s severance offer, as I do not think Ms. Clark’s actions were justified or lawful. As things stand, I was told I was fired and have been denied access to my office, phone, files, records and my computer since last Thursday. I do not know who is currently acting as the SRHD’s public health officer.”

The Health Board has not yet scheduled a meeting to vote on Lutz’s termination, though Clark has pointed to Dr. Mary Bergum to serve as interim health officer. Bergum is the medical director for the SRHD’s Treatment Services Division, and has 16 years of experience according to the Health District.

