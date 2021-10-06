Dr. Frank Velazquez named Spokane County’s new health officer

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Frank Velazquez has been named Spokane County’s new health officer.

Velazquez has served as interim health officer since Dr. Bob Lutz was terminated in the fall of 2020. When he took over the role in November, he said he had no intention to continue in the permanent role, but was available to help until the board found a permanent replacement.

The Spokane Regional Health District launched a national search for the position. A recruiter helped with the process and two final candidates were interviewed on October 1.

Administrator Amelia Clark met with the candidates and after speaking with health district panels, made her recommendation on a final candidate to the board.

The health board went into executive session on Wednesday to discuss the position and voted unanimously to appoint Velazquez to the role. His annual salary will be $247,309.

Velazquez has treated cancer patients, HIV patients and served in a variety of roles across several U.S. hospitals.

He has also managed health systems and served on different community boards.

