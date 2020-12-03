Dr. Frank Velazquez to continue as Spokane County’s interim health officer

PC: Dr. Frank Velazquez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dr. Frank Velazquez will continue to serve as Spokane County’s interim heath director.

The Spokane Regional Health District Board officially appointed Velazquez to the interim position during its monthly meeting on Thursday.

Velazquez has been serving in the role since November, when the board voted to terminate former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz. He has said he has no intention to take over the role, only to help the board until a permanent replacement is found.

Velazquez brings both medical and economic experience to the role, having worked as a physician, as well in health system management. He said he is taking to the role by leading with science and using data to drive his decisions.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board also voted to appoint Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney as the board’s chair.

