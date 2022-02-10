Dr. Bob Lutz formally files wrongful termination lawsuit, seeks to be reinstated as Spokane County health officer

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dr. Bob Lutz wants to be reinstated as Spokane County’s health officer.

That is one of the reliefs cited in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the Spokane Regional Health District and administrator Amelia Clark.

Lutz announced his intent of the lawsuit this past fall, but it was formally filed this week in Spokane Superior Court.

Lutz claims Clark did not follow Washington state law when she terminated him on October 29, 2020. The law says termination can only be done by the health board, with proper notice and a hearing.

The health board did not confirm Lutz’s termination until days later on November 5.

Lutz’s claim for wrongful termination cites numerous bases, including violations of statutory protections under Washington, violations of internal SRHD bylaws, lack of just cause and violations of public policy and State and Federal Constitutional protections.

In his lawsuit, Lutz alleges there were several incidents where members of the health board put pressure on him to consider the economic impacts of his actions, rather than prioritizing public health.

One example was his decision to cancel the Washington State Middle School Basketball tournament early on in the pandemic. He says Visit Spokane and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward were sending him messages that he should prioritize the regional economic impact over the public’s health.

Another example included in the lawsuit was alleged pressure by Commissioner Al French to apply for a variance to move the country forward to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, despite the county not meeting the criteria.

Not only is Lutz seeking to be reinstated as SRHD’s District Health Officer, but he is also seeking relief for all damages including lost wages, lost benefits, lost future earnings, emotional distress and damage to reputation.

RELATED: Despite new evidence, Health Board denies Amelia Clark wrongfully terminated Dr. Lutz

READ: Preliminary report finds health administrator broke law in firing Dr. Bob Lutz

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.