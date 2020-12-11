Dr. Bob Lutz accepts position on State Dept. of Health’s COVID response team

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Former Spokane health officer Dr. Bob Lutz will continue his efforts fighting the virus as a member of the State Department of Health’s COVID response team.

Dr. Lutz accepted the position earlier this week, according to the DOH.

“Dr. Lutz’s experience as a local health officer and his clinical expertise will bring great value to our state’s response efforts,” it reads in a statement from the DOH.

Lutz was fired from his position at the Spokane Regional Health District in early November, sparking community uproar. The Washington State Board of Health has since approved an investigation into health administrator Amelia Clark’s handling of the situation.

At the time, former City Council President Ben Stuckart filed the complaint with the board, alleging that Clark’s firing of Lutz violated state law.

Stuckart wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee have since resigned in protest over lack of trust in Clark.

Those members issued a joint statement tendering their resignation, saying they “will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public’s health.” You can read it HERE.

