Dozens of Washington Potato Company employees permanently laid off following massive facility fire

WARDEN, Wash. — 62 employees at Washington Potato Company have been permanently laid off following a massive fire that erupted at the plant last month.

The employees were laid off on Friday.

The fire was first reported in the factory dehydrator in January. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the building was immediately evacuated. Crews battled the flames as they approached an ammonia tank, and Level 3 evacuations were in place for people living in the area.

