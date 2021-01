Dozens of trees uprooted at Comstock Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several trees at Spokane’s Comstock Park were uprooted Wednesday due to severe winds.

4 News Now photographer Ernie Vela said it looks as though there are more than 30 trees that came down at the park.

Photos below show the damage.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now







COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.