Downtown Spokane stabbing victim left with life-threatening injuries

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a stabbing in Downtown Spokane that sent one person to the hospital with extremely serious injuries.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, police received 911 calls about an argument outside an apartment complex at W 2nd Ave. 15 minutes later, police received more calls saying the argument had escalated, and that one male was stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene and located and detained the male suspect without incident. Other officers tended to the victim who suffered life-threatening stab wounds.

Spokane Fire personnel arrived on the scene and took the victim to a local hospital.

The male suspect was identified as 27-year-old James Speelman. He was placed under arrest and booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault.

