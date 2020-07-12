Downtown Coeur d’Alene shooting leads to standoff at a nearby home

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police have surrounded a home in Coeur d’Alene following a shooting downtown.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot near a downtown bar, according to police. Two people were shot and taken to Kootenai Health. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say they immediately started looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which was seen going north of the parking lot. They found the vehicle at a home near Fifth Street and Foster Avenue. They’ve been calling for the suspect to come out of the home.

The SWAT team along with Coeur d’Alene Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.

