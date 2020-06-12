Downtown Coeur d’Alene Brewfest set for July

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 CNN Asheville is a popular destination in the North Carolina mountains with a big beer scene.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Beer drinkers, mark your calendars! The fourth annual Downtown Coeur d’Alene Brewfest is set for July 11.

There will be 30 different beers and ciders to try, food and a cornhole tournament. You can even compete for you chance to win beer for a year!

Tickets are now on sale and cost $25, plus additional fees. Tickets for the cornhole tournament are $20 and designated drivers can attend the event for free.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.