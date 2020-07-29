Downtown ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 140-foot Black Lives Matter mural decorating the side of a building downtown has been vandalized with white paint.

The mural is a collaborative effort between 16 artists of color, local arts nonprofit Terrain, and digital ad agencies 14Four and Seven2. It was finished in mid-July amid nationwide protests for police reform and equality.

Similarly, a mural depicting George Floyd, whose death in the custody of Minneapolis Police sparked months of protest, was defaced and eventually restored in early July.

Terrain hopes to contact the artists to restore the piece.

