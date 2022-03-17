Downriver Golf Course opens Friday

by Erin Robinson

Three city golf courses open in time for Spring

SPOKANE, Wash. – Get those clubs clean! Golf season is here.

Downriver Golf Course will open for the season on Friday.

The par 71 course is nestled among the tall pines along the Spokane River near Riverside State Park. The rolling terrain and river views make it a local favorite.

Irrigation renovations are underway on the course, but games can still be played. There will be a 20 percent discount on green fees in place during the work.

If you would like to book a tee time, visit SpokaneGolf.org or call the course at 509-327-5269.

The Creek at Qualchan and Esmeralda courses are already open for the season and Indian Canyon will be open soon.

