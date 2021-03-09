Downriver, Esmeralda golf courses opening this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Book your tee times!

Downriver and Esmeralda golf courses are opening for the season this week.

Downriver, a par 71 course nestled among the pines along the Spokane River and Riverside State park, will open on Wednesday. Esmeralda, a course great for all skill levels with open space and flat fairways, will open Friday.

Carts are allowed and course restaurants will be open at 25 percent capacity.

To book tee times, visit SpokaneGolf.org or call the courses at 509-327-5269 (Downriver) and 509-487-6291 (Esmeralda).

Indian Canyon will share an opening date as soon as it is known, and the Creek at Qualchan opened on March 5.

