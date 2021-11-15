Downed trees cleared, Sherman Pass reopens

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SHERMAN PASS — State Route 20/Sherman Pass has reopened.

Both directions of SR 20 were temporarily closed because of downed trees. The trees have been cleared, but high winds are expected through the evening, which could mean even more damage.

A heads up to travelers that SR 20/Sherman Pass is currently BLOCKED in both directions due to at least 4-5 trees down from high winds. Drivers should expect delays. Crews are en route to clear the trees from the roadway. https://t.co/Ss1RAe3iG7 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 15, 2021

