Downed trees cleared, Sherman Pass reopens
SHERMAN PASS — State Route 20/Sherman Pass has reopened.
Both directions of SR 20 were temporarily closed because of downed trees. The trees have been cleared, but high winds are expected through the evening, which could mean even more damage.
