WSDOT clears downed trees blocking part of US 195 near Hatch

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The trees that were blocking part of the right lane of southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd have been cleared.

FINAL: Crews have made quick work of the tree that was blocking southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd. They are still on scene, so make sure to move over a lane and slow down through the area until they clear the scene. https://t.co/lrZFPgkS95 pic.twitter.com/FbE0F97pKs — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 4, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the downed trees at 3:06 p.m. and removed them by 3:25.

Drivers should use caution while driving during this Inland Northwest windstorm.

