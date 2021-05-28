Downed tree removed from westbound I-90 to US 2 interchange

Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downed tree caused issues for drivers on the off-ramp from westbound I-90 to US 2 Friday afternoon.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation responded to the scene and were able to clear the area.

For a period of time, drivers were getting by the tree by driving on the dirt pullout, but traffic traffic was severely backed up.

We are already seeing significant backups onto westbound I-90 due to the tree down on the off-ramp to US 2. Expect delays. https://t.co/1zNzsNNN6X pic.twitter.com/j215SqPuxP — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2021

The area was ultimately cleared and traffic started to flow freely once again.

